*BPEA Credit commits Rs 250 cr to precision components firm DMW Group Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) BPEA Credit on Thursday announced that it has committed Rs 250 crore to precision components company DMW Group.

The company, which serves the automotive, agricultural, aerospace, flow control and railways segments, will use the funds for capital expenditure, working capital, and acquisition financing for the foundry business, as per a statement.

Bajaj Finserv AMC on Thursday launched a new fund offer for a large cap fund with a concentrated strategy.

The fund will be investing in up to 30 stocks, and the NFO is open for subscriptions between July 29 to August 12, a statement said.

Consulting firm Uniqus Consultech on Thursday announced the launch of its tech consulting practice.

The newly created practice aims to solve business problems in the finance, risk, and sustainability domains, leveraging AI and new tech, a statement said.

**** *Kotak Mahindra AMC launches Nifty Midcap 50 Index Fund Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company on Thursday announced the launch of Kotak Nifty Midcap 50 Index Fund, a scheme replicating or tracking the Nifty Midcap 50 Index.

The new fund offer will be open for public subscription between July 25 to August 8.