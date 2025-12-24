BPTP Vineet Nanda

New Delhi: Realty firm BPTP Ltd has appointed Vineet Nanda as Executive Director and Chief Business Officer (CBO) of the company.

BPTP, one of the leading real estate companies in the Delhi-NCR market, has delivered more than 50 million sq ft across residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments.

Prior to joining BPTP Ltd, Nanda, who has more than four decades of professional experience, served as Director – Sales and Marketing at Krisumi Corporation.

He has worked at various real estate companies, including Omaxe, Central Park, and M3M India.

"In his role as Chief Business Officer and Executive Director, Nanda will be responsible for overseeing BPTP’s business operations, including sales, marketing, product strategy, and customer experience, in accordance with the company’s organisational structure," BPTP said in a statement.

Amaan Chawla, President of BPTP, said, Nanda would further strengthen the company’s business functions.