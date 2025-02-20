BPTP Group to invest Rs 3000 cr to develop new luxury housing project in Gurugram

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Realty firm BPTP Group will invest around Rs 3,000 crore to develop a housing project in Gurugram as part of its expansion plan amid strong demand.

The company said in a statement on Thursday that it has launched a luxury residential project 'BPTP Amstoria Verti-Greens' in Sector 102, Gurugram, on the Dwarka Expressway.

The company has estimated an investment of Rs 3,000 crore for all the phases of this project and a topline of Rs 6,500 crore.

BPTP has launched this project at Rs 19,000 per sq ft. In the first phase, the company is developing 855 units.

BPTP Ltd President Amaan Chawla said the company is committed to sustainable holistic living and impeccable product design.

BPTP has developed many residential and commercial projects in Delhi-NCR.