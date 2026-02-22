BPTP partners landowner to develop 11 acre housing project in Faridabad

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Real estate firm BPTP Ltd has tied up with a landowner to develop an 11-acre housing project in Surajkund, Faridabad, as part of its expansion plan.

BPTP arm Urban Realtech Pvt Ltd has entered into a joint development arrangement with the landowner for development of a residential group housing project on an approximately 11-acre land parcel in Sector 39, Surajkund, Faridabad.

The proposed project is expected to have a potential developable area of more than 2 million square feet, the company said, but did not disclose the investment and revenue potential from this upcoming project.

Kabul Chawla, Chairman and Managing Director of BPTP, said: "We believe Faridabad continues to demonstrate structural growth momentum, supported by improving connectivity and evolving residential demand patterns. Surajkund, in particular, stands out as a differentiated micro-market with long-term potential owing to its established ecosystem and natural setting.

This upcoming project will further strengthen the company's portfolio in Delhi-NCR, he added.

BPTP group has delivered many residential and commercial projects across multiple locations in Delhi-NCR.

To expand business, Indian real estate developers are partnering land owners to build housing and commercial projects. This asset-light model helps real estate companies to focus only on the development of projects.

Landowners too benefit as they earn more from joint development in comparison to outright sale of land parcels to builders. PTI MJH MR