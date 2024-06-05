Brakes India forms JV with Japanese firm for advanced braking products

Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) Brakes India on Wednesday announced its plans to develop and manufacture advanced braking products for the domestic light vehicle market in a 51:49 joint venture partnership with Japanese AISIN Group company ADVICS at an investment of Rs 500 crore over the next three years.

The joint venture entity will focus on developing these products in a phased manner of which Electronic Stability Control (ESC) will be among the initial products to be rolled out, Brakes India said in a statement.

The green field facility will be funded by both partners, who will leverage strengths of both companies across advanced global technology, localisation capabilities, quality systems, manufacturing processes, among others, it said.

"There is growth of hybrid and battery electric vehicles (HEV/BEVs) in India and the increased demand for autonomous driving features. Our investments in R&D and localisation combined with global technology of ADVICS will accelerate adoption of these advanced braking systems while leveraging decades-old collaboration between the TSF and AISIN Group. To begin with, the products manufactured at the JV company will be supplied to the Indian light vehicle market through the parent companies," said M Vasudevan K, President Light Vehicles, Brakes India.

Over the years, Brakes India, which is a part of the TSF GROUP, has been investing heavily in R&D and has continuously strengthened its localization efforts across its braking systems offerings, as per the release.

With the ever-evolving global mobility, the company feels that having a technology partner with global exposure and technology expertise will further its capability in advanced braking solutions, and efficient braking for alternatively fueled mobility, it said.

"We believe the partnership shall bring operational synergies by integrating the strengths of both companies and further reinforcing the safety offerings for Indian customers and consumers," said Keizo Oda, Chief India Officer at ADVICS. PTI IAS MR