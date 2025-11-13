Brandworks Technologies bags USD 11 million in funding to fuel global expansion

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Brandworks Technologies Private Limited, a Mumbai-based electronics manufacturing firm, on Thursday said it has closed its Series A funding round, securing a total of USD 11 million (Rs 100 crore).

The funding round included a USD 7 million (Rs 61 crore) investment in August 2025, led by Cactus Partners with participation from GVFL and some family offices. The latest tranche of USD 4 million (Rs 38.12 crore) was contributed by the Roha Family Office, according to a company statement.

The company plans to deploy the fresh capital to accelerate global expansion and reinforce its research and development (R&D) leadership.

Funds will be channelled into advancing R&D initiatives, particularly in AI hardware, IoT platforms, and connected device ecosystems.

In addition, the company is set to establish a design centre in Taiwan and intends to scale up its design, engineering, and operations teams to support innovation-led growth.

The company specialises in design-led product development, R&D, and high-precision manufacturing, delivering advanced solutions across AI and IoT hardware, etc. PTI ANK ANK SHW