BRAP 2024 set to establish business regulatory framework in India

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2024 is set to establish a seamless business regulatory framework across the country, enhancing the ease of doing business, the commerce and industry ministry said on Monday.

Building on the successes of previous editions, BRAP 2024 aligns with key government initiatives such as the Reducing Compliance Burden and decriminalisation, it said.

It added that the upcoming BRAP framework introduces an innovative assessment methodology, blending evidence and feedback-based evaluations for a more comprehensive and dynamic approach.

Launched in 2014-2015, BRAP has been a transformative force in reshaping India's business landscape, embodying the spirit of competitive federalism, with six successful editions already completed.

*** IHCL opens 57-key Ginger in Delhi * Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Monday announced the opening of 57-key Ginger Delhi, Chanakyapuri, 70th operating hotel under the brand.

"Situated in one of New Delhi's most prominent locations, Ginger Delhi, Chanakyapuri strengthens IHCL's presence in the capital, an ideal address for both corporate and leisure travellers," IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 18 hotels in the National Capital Region with three under development.