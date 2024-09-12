Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer eyes suppliers from India

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Brazil's aircraft maker Embraer is eyeing suppliers from India for its defence, commercial aviation and executive jet businesses.

India is a strategic market for Embraer and has customers in commercial aviation, executive jets, and defence and security. It has 44 planes in the country.

A high level delegation from Embraer is concluding a visit to India this week as it evaluates the expansion of its supply chain into the country, according to a release on Thursday.

Embraer said it foresees potential suppliers across its defense, commercial aviation and executive jets businesses for areas such as aerostructures, machining, sheet metal, composites, forgings, wire harness, and hardware and software development.

"India has a robust aviation and defense industry, and we see strong viability for manufacturers and systems developers in India to be key suppliers to Embraer," Roberto Chaves, Executive Vice-President of Global Procurement and Supply Chain at Embraer, said.

The company along with Mahindra expects to implement an extensive local supply chain programme.

"This initiative may include an assembly line for the C-390 in India, when selected for this programme," the release said. PTI RAM MR