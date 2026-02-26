Brecht Vanneste appointed Managing Director of MSD in India

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Biopharmaceutical firm MSD on Thursday said it has appointed Brecht Vanneste as Managing Director of the company in India, effective March 1, 2026.

Brecht, a biopharmaceutical industry veteran who has been at MSD for more than 27 years, was the oncology business unit leader of MSD in China prior to the new assignment, MSD said in a statement.

He will be based in Mumbai, it added.

Previously, Brecht served as Managing Director of MSD in Belgium and Luxembourg where he strengthened MSD's oncology presence and capabilities, the company said.

In his career, Brecht held several roles in sales, marketing, and access -- leading both market and regional teams, including as the External Affairs Lead at MSD in Belgium, Franchise Director for Alzheimer's Disease across Europe and Canada, and Regional Marketing Lead for the Cardiovascular portfolio based in Switzerland.

He holds an MBA in International Business from Akron University (Ohio, USA) and a Master in Economics & Marketing from Vlekho (Brussels, Belgium), the statement said. PTI RKL TRB