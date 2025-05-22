BRICS bank NDB admits Algeria as new member

Beijing, May 22 (PTI) The New Development Bank (NDB), established by BRICS nations, has admitted Algeria as a new member, further expanding its global membership base, it said on Thursday.

Algeria has deposited its instrument of accession, in line with the provisions of the Articles of Agreement of the NDB on May 19, the Shanghai-headquartered bank said in a press release.

Welcoming Algeria, NDB President Dilma Rousseff said, “Algeria plays an important role not only in the economy of Northern Africa, but also at a global scale, and will definitely contribute to enhancing NDB’s position in the global financial arena.” Rich in natural resources, with a dynamic economy and strategic geographic position, Algeria has immense potential for growth and development. NDB is fully committed to becoming a reliable and trustworthy partner for Algeria, supporting its sustainable development agenda, she said.

“The New Development Bank is a financial institution mobilising resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects. It is a platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing among its member countries. Together with Algeria, we will work to finance impactful projects that drive progress, improve lives, and contribute to development,” Rousseff, who is from Brazil, said.

Both the presidency and vice-presidency of the NDB are rotated among BRICS founding members: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. NDB was established in 2015 for financing development projects in the group's member countries.

Since its establishment, NDB has approved over 120 investment projects totalling USD 40 billion and spanning several key areas, including clean energy and energy efficiency, transport infrastructure, environmental protection, water supply and sanitation, social and digital infrastructure, according to the press release.

“We are delighted to announce the formalisation of Algeria’s membership of the New Development Bank and thus becoming a full member of this prestigious international financial institution,” Algeria's finance minister Abdelkrim Bouzerd said.

"This membership is a testament to our belief in this institution's vital role in financing global development, and its status as a key player capable of providing alternative and innovative solutions to promote the growth and resilience of its member countries' economies," Bouzerd said.