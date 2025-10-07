BRICS CCI WE unveils 3rd edition of Global Women Leadership Programme

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) BRICS CCI WE, the women’s vertical of BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on Tuesday unveiled the third edition of its flagship Global Women Leadership Programme - GWLP 2025, with nearly 40 selected participants from across the BRICS plus nations.

The transformative initiative aimed at nurturing the next generation of women leaders across diverse sectors offers aspiring female leaders a launchpad through a hybrid mentorship cum learning module, a BRICS CCI WE release said.

The programme module, spread over a period of four months and curated by knowledge partners ThinkStartup and sheatwork, is built to unlock leadership and entrepreneurial potential – covering global market strategies, growth-oriented business planning, personal development and leadership for global success, it added.

"GWLP participants have the opportunity to elevate their leadership skills, foster global connections and gain insights from seasoned professionals and global leaders," Ruby Sinha, President, BRICS CCI WE and founder, sheatwork, said during the inaugural session.

The GWLP 2025 will culminate with the Ideas Pitch Fest, where participants showcase their ventures before industry leaders and investors, and the Convocation Ceremony.

BRICS CCI WE is the women empowerment vertical of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a not-for-profit and non-governmental organisation promoting trade and commerce in the BRICS plus and other nations since 2012.

The objective of the women's wing is to create an enabling support system for women entrepreneurs and professionals across geographies.