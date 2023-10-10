BRICS international competition conference to be held in national capital this week

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The eighth BRICS International Competition Conference will be held in the national capital this week, and more than 600 delegates are likely to participate in the event, which is taking place in the country after a decade.

The theme of the conference, to be held from October 11 to 13, is 'New Issues in Competition Law and Policy – Dimensions, Perspectives, Challenges'.

Briefing reporters here, Competition Commission of India (CCI) Chairperson Ravneet Kaur on Tuesday said the conference will have three plenary and four breakout sessions.

The primary objective of the conference is to foster cooperation and share the learnings. More than 600 delegates from the competition authorities of BRICS and non-BRICS nations, competition law experts, non-government advisors and domestic invitees are expected to participate in the conference, Kaur said.

National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan will deliver the keynote address at the opening ceremony of the conference on October 12.

The last time, India hosted the conference was in 2013.

"The conference aims to discuss various emerging issues and challenges in competition enforcement in BRICS countries and take forward the agenda of cooperation among the BRICS competition authorities," Kaur said, adding that a joint statement will be signed at the end of the conference.

Kaur also said the competition landscape has evolved with the digital economy and big tech companies. The sessions will be on various themes, including 'Promoting Soft Law Tools to Create a Pro-competitive Environment in the Markets' and 'Competition Analysis in Digital Economy: Big Technologies and Algorithms'.

CCI members Anil Agrawal, Sweta Kakkad and Deepak Anurag were also present at the briefing.

The conference is hosted biennially by the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) competition authorities. PTI RAM BAL BAL