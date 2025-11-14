Bridgestone India elevates Rajarshi Moitra as Managing Director from Jan 1

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Japanese tyre maker Bridgestone India on Friday said it has elevated its Deputy Managing Director Rajarshi Moitra to the position of Managing Director with effect from January 1 next year, succeeding incumbent Hiroshi Yoshizane.

Yoshizane, who was appointed MD in January 2024, is being promoted to Vice President and Senior Officer of Bridgestone Corporation, effective 1 January 2026, the company said.

He will, however, continue to serve as Group President for Bridgestone Asia Pacific, India and China (BSAPIC), and as Vice Chairman of the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association.

Through these roles, Yoshizane will provide strategic guidance to Bridgestone India and contribute to the sustainable growth of the industry, the company said.

"As I continue my responsibilities as Group President of BSAPIC and Chairman of the Board of Bridgestone India, I look forward to supporting its continued growth under Rajarshi's capable leadership," said Yoshizane.

With over 20 years of experience in various areas of business, Moitra had joined Bridgestone India in 2019 to lead the consumer business at Bridgestone India.

Since then, he has progressively expanded his roles and responsibilities to include consumer and commercial business, solution business, logistics and supply chain management, the company said, adding that in June 2024, he assumed the position of Executive Director, Sales and Marketing.

Subsequently in May 2025, he was appointed as Bridgestone India Deputy Managing Director supporting the Bridgestone India operations, the company said.

With the new leadership structure, Bridgestone India will continue to advance its transformation journey toward becoming a sustainable solutions company, Bridgestone India said.