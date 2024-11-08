Bridgestone to invest USD 85 mn in India

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Japanese tyre major Bridgestone Corporation on Friday announced a USD 85 million (nearly Rs 720 crore) investment to enhance production capacity and capabilities at its two plants in India.

Bridgestone India Private Ltd (BSID), a subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone), will invest approximately USD 85 million to expand capacity and capability at Bridgestone Pune plant and Indore plant to reinforce premium-mass strategy, the company said in a statement.

The expansion is scheduled to start from the beginning of 2025, it added.

"These efforts are expected to increase total production capacity at the Pune plant by approximately 1.1 million tyres annually by 2029. They will also improve capability to ensure premium tire production at the Indore plant," the company said.

Additionally, BSID will establish a satellite technology center at its Pune plant in 2025 to produce 'Dan-Totsu' (Bridgestone's direction to be the clear and absolute leader) products.

"This new satellite technology center will reinforce and accelerate the technology development capability of the company's entire engineering chain from material planning to product research/design and manufacturing for the Indian market," the company said.

BSID aims to enhance its presence in the Indian market and further solidify position as the market leader by reinforcing and expanding products equipped with 'ENLITEN' technology -- a technology that evolves environmental performance, while expanding basic performance and elevating all conventional performances -- as the "new premium", it added. PTI RKL DRR