Brigade buys 4.4 acre land in Bengaluru, eyes Rs 950 cr revenue from housing proj

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Realty firm Brigade Enterprises has acquired 4.4 acres of land in Whitefield Bengaluru to develop a housing project with an estimated revenue of Rs 950 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company said it will develop a premium residential project with a total development potential of 0.6 million (6 lakh) square feet and a Gross Development Value of approximately Rs 950 crore.

Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises, said this land acquisition will enhance its portfolio.

Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of India's leading property developers.

Brigade has developed many projects across South and West India.

Bengaluru-based Brigade has a presence in residential, office and retail segments of real estate as well as hotel business. PTI MJH BAL BAL