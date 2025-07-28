Brigade Enterprises aims over Rs 1,000 cr revenue from new Bengaluru project

Bengaluru, Jul 28 (PTI) Realty firm Brigade Enterprises on Monday said it is targeting a revenue of more than Rs 1,000 crore from its new project in Bengaluru.

The company has launched a 4.36-acre residential project 'Brigade Avalon', comprising 206 apartments, on Whitefield Main Road, Bengaluru.

The total development area in this project is 6.4 lakh square feet while the revenue potential is over Rs 1,000 crore, Brigade Enterprises said in a statement.

"Whitefield is a high-priority micro-market for us," Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises Ltd, said.

Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It builds residential, office and retail properties. The group has a presence in the hospitality and education sectors.