Brigade Enterprises aims Rs 225 cr revenue from new housing project in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd is targeting more than Rs 225 crore in revenue from the sale of residential plots in its new project in Bengaluru.

The company has launched a new project 'Brigade Cherry Blossom', in Malur of East Bengaluru.

This is a joint venture project, comprising 338 housing plots.

"With a projected revenue potential exceeding Rs 225 crore, the project spans 20 acres and 11 guntas, offering a total development area of 4.51 lakh sq ft," Brigade Enterprises said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

"Malur is an evolving micro-market and upcoming residential hub, and this development reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality and sustainable projects to our customers," said Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises.

Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of the leading real estate companies in the country.

The company has developed housing, commercial and hospitality projects across South India.