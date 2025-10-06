Brigade Enterprises eyes Rs 1,000 cr revenue from upcoming Chennai housing project

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd has formed a partnership to develop a 6.6-acre housing project in Chennai with an estimated revenue of Rs 1,000 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the Bengaluru-based company informed that it has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for a 6.6-acre land parcel located in West Chennai.

"The estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of the project is Rs 1,000 crore," it added.

"Chennai is our second-largest market, and this joint venture is a key step in deepening our presence and expanding our portfolio in the city," Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises Ltd, said.

Chennai's real estate market is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by robust infrastructure and sustained demand from both end-users and investors, she said.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.