Brigade Enterprises eyes Rs 1,200 cr sales from JV project in south Bengaluru

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Realty firm Brigade Enterprises has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) to build a residential project with a sales potential of about Rs 1,200 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company said the project, located at Banashankari, 5th Stage, south Bengaluru, will be spread over 7.5 acres.

"The project has a gross development value (GDV) of about Rs 1,200 crores," it added.

Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. It has presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and GIFT City. The company develops residential, office, retail, and hospitality projects. PTI MJH HVA