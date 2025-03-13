Brigade Enterprises eyes Rs 380 cr revenue from Bengaluru housing project

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Real estate company Brigade Enterprises targets Rs 380 crore revenue from its new housing project in Bengaluru.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Brigade Enterprises Ltd said it has launched a premium residential project 'Ebony at Brigade Orchards', located in Devanahalli.

It is a joint venture residential project and part of the sprawling 135-acre Brigade Orchard township.

The new project comprises 230 residential units with a total development area of 5 lakh square feet and an estimated revenue potential of over Rs 380 crore.

Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of India's leading property developers. It has developed many projects across South India and Gift City, Gujarat with developments across residential, office, retail and hotels.

According to real estate consultant PropTiger, housing sales increased 10 per cent year-on-year in 2024 to 48,272 units despite a 12 per cent appreciation in average property values. PTI MJH MJH SHW