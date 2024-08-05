Brigade Enterprises Q1 profit jumps 2-fold to Rs 84 cr

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Realty firm Brigade Enterprises on Monday reported more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 83.72 crore for June quarter of current fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 38.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,113.44 crore during April-June FY25 from Rs 685.43 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Established in 1986, Brigade Enterprises is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. PTI MJH MJH ANU ANU