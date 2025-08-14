Brigade Enterprises Q1 sales bookings up 3% to Rs 1,118 cr

New Delhi: Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd's sales bookings rose 3 per cent to Rs 1,118 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal on better per square feet realisation from housing properties.

Its sales bookings or pre-sales stood at Rs 1,086 crore in the year-ago period.

According to its latest investor presentation, the company's sales bookings in volume terms fell 17 per cent to 9.49 lakh sq ft from 11.45 lakh sq ft. However, sales realisation rose 24 per cent to Rs 11,782 per sq ft from Rs 9,483 per sq ft.

On Wednesday, Brigade Enterprises Ltd reported a 79 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 149.88 crore for the quarter ended June.

Its net profit stood at Rs 83.72 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,332.86 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 1,113.44 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Established in 1986, Brigade Enterprises is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It builds residential projects, office complexes and shopping malls.

The company is also in the hotel and education sectors.

Brigade Group has a presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and GIFT City (Gujarat).