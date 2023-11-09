Brigade Enterprises Q2 net profit rises 72 pc to Rs 133.5 crore

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Realty firm Brigade Enterprises has reported a 72 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 133.50 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year.

Advertisment

Its net profit stood at Rs 77.58 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,407.92 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal year from Rs 912.19 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The company's sales bookings stood at 1.67 million square feet valued at Rs 1,249 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal year.

Advertisment

"All business verticals contributed significantly to the growth of the company in Q2 of FY24. The residential segment continues to outperform with strong absorption across our key markets, heightened end-user interest, stable registration processes, steady home loan rates and excellent response to new launches," Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises Ltd, said.

With a robust pipeline of launches in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, she expressed confidence that the company would sustain the momentum going forward.

Established in 1986, Brigade Enterprises Ltd is one of the leading property developers. It has developed many housing, commercial (office and malls) and hospitality projects across cities -- Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru. PTI MJH SHW