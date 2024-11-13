Brigade Enterprises Q2 profit down 11 pc to Rs 118.98 cr

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday reported an 11 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 118.98 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

Advertisment

Its net profit stood at Rs 133.50 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also fell to Rs 1,138.13 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal compared to Rs 1,407.92 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. PTI MJH MJH SHW