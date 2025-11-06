New Delhi: Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd has reported a 12 per cent growth in its sales bookings to Rs 2,034 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal year on better demand.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 1,821 crore in the year-ago period.

According to its latest investors presentation, Brigade Enterprises achieved pre-sales of Rs 2,034 crore in the July-September quarter.

"Presales volume for Q2 FY26 stood at 1.90 million square feet, a growth of 13 per cent over Q2 of FY25," it said.

Out of the total sales bookings of Rs 2,034 crore in the September quarter, Brigade said that housing segment contributed Rs 1,795 crore while commercial properties Rs 239 crore.

Recently, Brigade Enterprises reported a 37 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 162.5 crore for the September quarter of this fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 118.98 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,429.86 crore in July-September FY26 from Rs 1,138.13 crore a year ago.

"We are entering the second half of the fiscal year with strong tailwinds. We have a robust business development and launch pipeline across our key markets, as well as healthy leasing activity and growth in the hospitality business. Operational performance has also grown substantially since the prior year, and business sentiment remains positive," said Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Ltd.

Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of India's leading property developers and has developed many projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and GIFT City.

It develops residential, office and shopping mall projects. Brigade Group is also into hospitality and education sectors.