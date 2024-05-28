Brigade Enterprises Q4 profit jumps nearly 3-fold to 206 cr

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday reported a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 206.09 crore for the March quarter on the back of higher income.

Advertisment

Its net profit stood at Rs 69.25 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,762.62 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 872.11 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the 2023-24 fiscal, Brigade Enterprises' net profit rose to Rs 451.61 crore from Rs 291.41 crore a year earlier.

Total income increased to Rs 5,064.15 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 3,563.21 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.

Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises is one of the leading real estate developers in the country and has significant presence in south India. PTI MJH TRB