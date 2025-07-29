Brigade Enterprises signs JDAs for 2 projects in Hyderabad with over Rs 970cr revenue potential

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Realty firm Brigade Enterprises has partnered with landowners to develop two housing projects in Hyderabad with an estimated revenue of more than Rs 970 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company informed that it has signed Joint Development Agreements (JDAs) for upcoming residential projects in Moti Nagar, Hyderabad – Brigade Citadel 2 and Citadel 3.

The two projects, spread across 10 acres, will have a development potential of about 10 lakh square feet, with an estimated revenue potential exceeding Rs 970 crore.

The company will develop 405 luxury apartments.

“This expansion marks a strategic step in our scalable and sustainable growth in Hyderabad, one of our key focus markets in South India...We will continue to scout for land parcels that align with our growth vision, design philosophy, and standards of quality,” said Amar Mysore, Executive Director, Brigade Enterprises Limited.

Established in 1986, Bengaluru-based Brigade Group is one of India’s leading property developers. It builds residential, office and retail projects. The Group is also into hospitality and education sectors. PTI MJH MJH ANU ANU