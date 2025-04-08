Brigade Enterprises to develop 10-acre housing project in Mysuru with Rs 225cr revenue potential

New Delhi: Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd will develop a 10-acre housing project in Mysuru, Karnataka, with a revenue potential of Rs 225 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said it has "signed a deal to develop 10 acres and 37 guntas of prime land in Mysuru through a Joint Development Agreement (JDA). The company did not name the landowner with whom it has signed the JDA.

The project, with a gross development value (GDV) of about Rs 225 crore, has a total development potential of 0.37 million square feet comprising plots and apartments.

Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises Ltd, said, “Mysuru holds immense potential as a growth hub, thanks to its unique blend of cultural richness and rapidly advancing infrastructure. The city has witnessed a clear uptick in real estate activity in recent years, especially following the improved connectivity brought about by the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway."

Established in 1986, Brigade Enterprises is one of India’s leading property developers. It has developed many housing, office, retail and hotel projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Trivandrum and Gift City, Gujarat.