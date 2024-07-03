Brigade Enterprises to develop Rs 1,100 cr worth housing project in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jul 3 (PTI) Realty firm Brigade Enterprises on Wednesday said it will develop a residential project in Bengaluru with a revenue potential of Rs 1,100 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company announced "a joint development residential project in West Bangalore's Tumkur Road".

Many real estate developers are partnering with landowners to develop projects jointly as part of their efforts to expand business amid strong demand.

Spread across 8 acres, the project will have a total development area of about 1.2 million square feet with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of about Rs 1,100 crore.

Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of India's leading property developers. It has developed many housing, office, retail and hotel projects across South India. It has a presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru. PTI MJH SHW