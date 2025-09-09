Brigade eyes Rs 2500cr revenue from 10.75 acre luxury housing project in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd is targeting Rs 2,500 crore revenue from a new luxury housing project in Bengaluru.

The company has tied up with a landowner to build a luxury residential project in East Bengaluru.

"This joint development project is spread across around 10.75 acres with a total saleable area potential of 2.5 million square feet and an estimated gross development value of around Rs 2,500 crore," Brigade Enterprises said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, said: "Bengaluru is our primary market, and this new development reflects our strategic commitment to focus on high-quality developments in premium micro markets that combine connectivity, infrastructure, and lifestyle appeal." Established in 1986, Brigade Group has developed many projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and GIFT City. The company is into the development of residential, office, retail and hospitality projects. PTI MJH MJH DR DR