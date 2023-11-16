Brigade Group partners with landowners to build Rs 2,100 cr housing project in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Realty firm Brigade Enterprises has formed a partnership with Krishna Priya Estates and Micro Labs to develop a housing project in Bengaluru with an estimated sales value of Rs 2,100 crore.

The 14-acre land parcel is located at Yelahanka in North Bengaluru.

In a regulatory filing, Brigade Group said it has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Krishna Priya Estates and Micro Labs to develop around 2 million square feet of residential project in Bengaluru with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 2,100 crore.

Brigade Group said the JDA will add to its residential portfolio in the city.

"We will create a wonderful residential development worthy of the marquee location. We anticipate the project to yield a revenue realization of Rs 2,100 crore on completion," Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises Ltd, said.

The group has completed over 80 million square feet area across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, GIFT City-Gujarat, and Thiruvananthapuram. PTI MJH SHW