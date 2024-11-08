Brigade Group signs joint development agreement for residential project in West Chennai

Chennai: Real estate developer Brigade Group has signed a joint development agreement for a residential project to come up in the western parts of the city, the company said on Friday.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company would build residential apartments on land measuring 1 million sq ft that offers a Gross Development Value of about Rs 800 crore.

"This joint development agreement for a 1 million sq ft residential development, forming part of a larger mixed-use development, underscores our commitment to the city's growth and our vision to deliver world class residential, commercial, retail and hospitality spaces," Brigade Enterprises Ltd managing director Pavitra Shankar said in a company statement.

Though the company statement said the project would be in western parts of Chennai, it did not reveal the location.

"Our commitment to quality and innovation ensures that each property that we develop not only meets but exceeds customer expectations, providing a premium experience," Shankar added.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has developed various projects across the residential, office, retail, hospitality and education sectors in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Cochin, the statement added.