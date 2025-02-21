Brigade Group submits EOI worth Rs 1,500 cr at Invest Kerala Global Summit

Thiruvananthapuram, February 21, (PTI) Brigade Enterprises Limited, a property developer, expressed interest in investing Rs 1,500 crore in Kerala, creating potential employment for around 12,000 people over the next five years, the company said on Friday.

The flagship company of Brigade Group submitted an Expression of Interest (EOI) at the Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025 in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a release issued by the company stated.

The EOI outlines Brigade’s plans for further expansion in Kerala, it added.

The company proposes to establish its second World Trade Center (WTC) in the state, with the first being WTC Kochi.

Additionally, Brigade aims to expand its footprint in Kerala with a residential project in Kochi and a luxury island resort at Vaikom, the release said.

These projects are expected to be completed by 2030.

Last month Brigade signed an MoU with Technopark to develop a World Trade Center (WTC) and allied amenities, building around 1.5 million sq ft of infrastructure across a cluster of towers in Thiruvananthapuram, the release added.

Brigade has already signed and initiated the expansion of WTC Kochi at Infopark with its third tower, taking its IT infrastructure to over a million sq ft.

With the proposed development of a luxury island resort and a residential project, Brigade plans to invest approximately Rs 1,500 crore in the state in the coming years, the release said.

Brigade Group is a property development company established in 1986. PTI ARM SSK SSK ADB