Brigade Group ties up with Primus Senior Living to build 3 housing projects for elders

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Realty firm Brigade Group has tied up with Primus Senior Living to develop three housing projects in South India for elderly people with an estimated revenue of Rs 750 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Brigade Enterprises said it has partnered with Primus Senior Living, an expert, to launch three senior living communities across Bengaluru and other geographies in South India.

The upcoming projects will have an estimated revenue of about Rs 750 crore, it added.

Two projects are integrated within larger township developments.

"This partnership is a significant step in our efforts to expand Brigade Group's footprint in senior living, building upon the success of our first community, Parkside at Brigade Orchards, operational since 2017," said Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises.

Established in 1986, Brigade Enterprises is one of India's leading property developers. PTI MJH HVA