Brigade Hotel ties up with Marriott International to manage 6 upcoming hotels in South India

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd has signed a pact with Marriott International, Inc to manage its six upcoming hotels, comprising 940 rooms, across South India.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company informed that it has signed an agreement with Marriott International for management of its six hotels across four key markets in the country.

These hotels will be managed by five Marriott Bonvoy brands – The Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Courtyard by Marriott and Fairfield by Marriott.

"This brings the total to eight hotels with Marriott, totalling 1,388 keys along with Sheraton Grand Bangalore at Brigade Gateway and Four Points by Sheraton Kochi Infopark," the company said.

Brigade Hotel Ventures, part of Bengaluru-based real estate firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd, is developing these six hotels, two each in Bengaluru and Chennai, and another two in Kerala.

These hotels will be operational between 2026-27 and 2029-30 financial years.

M R Jaishankar, Executive Chairman of Brigade Enterprises, said the company is deepening its longstanding relationship with Marriott International through the addition of six hotels to its portfolio.

"Each of these projects reflects our belief in the long-term potential of the Indian hospitality industry and our commitment to bringing thoughtfully designed, high-quality hotels to both business and leisure travellers," he said.

Out of six new hotels, two are in Bengaluru, two in Kerala and two in Chennai.

At present, Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd has a portfolio of nine operating hotels across Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Kochi (Kerala), Mysuru (Karnataka) and the GIFT City (Gujarat) with 1,604 keys The company has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.16 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The company, which recently got listed on the stock exchanges after the successful Rs 760 crore IPO ( Initial Public Offering), had posted a net loss of Rs 5.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 125.03 crore in the April-June period of 2025-26 fiscal against Rs 102.20 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year. PTI RKL MJH MJH SHW