Brigade Hotel Ventures posts Q1 profit at Rs 7cr

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.16 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.

The company, which recently got listed on the stock exchanges after the successful Rs 760 crore IPO ( Initial Public Offering), had posted a net loss of Rs 5.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 125.03 crore in the April-June period of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 102.20 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd, a subsidiary of realty firm Brigade Enterprise, has a portfolio of nine operating hotels across Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Kochi (Kerala), Mysuru (Karnataka) and the GIFT City (Gujarat) with 1,604 keys.

Commenting on the results, Nirupa Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Hotel Ventures, said, "Our Q1 performance reflects the strength of our diversified portfolio and our ability to navigate market challenges while capturing new opportunities.

“With disciplined pricing, strategic market positioning, continued focus on optimising operating costs and a sharp focus on guest experience, we have sustained growth momentum across key markets." With the help of IPO proceeds and internal cash flow, the company plans to open nine new hotels, doubling the number of keys, over the next four to five years. PTI MJH DR DR