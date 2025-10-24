Brigade Hotel Ventures Q2 PAT jumps 57 pc to Rs 11 cr

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Hospitality firm Brigade Hotel Ventures reported a 57 per cent rise in its profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 11 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The company had reported a PAT of Rs 7 crore in the year-ago period.

In a statement, Brigade Hotel Ventures said it has registered a total revenue of Rs 130 crore in Q2 FY26, a growth of 20 per cent over Q2 FY25.

Nirupa Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Hotel Ventures, said it is committed to strengthening its footprint in high-potential geographies, backed by a healthy pipeline of new keys and robust brand partnerships.

"We have planned a total investment of around Rs 3,600 crore to add 9 new hotels (around 1,700 keys), thereby doubling our portfolio to 18 hotels (around 3,300 keys) by FY30. Looking ahead, we remain focused on driving RevPAR growth across the existing portfolio while expanding our footprint," Shankar added. PTI RSN BAL BAL