Brigade Plus streamlines sales operations by adopting Zoho CRM

Chennai, Jan 17 (PTI) Brigade Plus, a subsidiary of property developer Brigade Group that is engaged in home interiors, has adopted Zoho CRM for its sales processes to improve its customer service, the company said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The partnership marks a significant shift towards customer-centric innovation for Brigade Plus, helping it optimise sales journeys and deliver consistently reliable customer service, a company statement here said.

"Zoho CRM (Customer Relationship Management) has helped us achieve 4x ROI (Return On Investment) in just two years, allowing us to excel as one of the largest full-service stores for interiors in the real estate industry," Brigade Plus head Ponappa PM said.

"Zoho's 360-degree view has enabled us to offer great value and experiences to our customers," he added.

Within six months, Brigade Plus has successfully streamlined its sales operations by using Zoho CRM software.

"Brigade Plus and Zoho unite technology innovation and strategy, pioneering customer-centricity through operational excellence. This collaboration sets a new standard, reaffirming our dedication to user-friendly solutions that power impactful business outcomes leveraging Zoho CRM," Zoho Corp COO Mani Vembu was quoted as saying in the statement. PTI VIJ VIJ SDP ANE