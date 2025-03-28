Brigade targets Rs 300 cr revenue from new housing project in Mysuru

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Real estate company Brigade Enterprises expects Rs 300 crore revenue from a new luxury housing project in Mysuru.

In a statement on Friday, Brigade said it has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for a new luxury residential project located on Bogadi Road, near proposed Outer Ring Road, Mysuru. The total land parcel is over 5 acres.

The proposed project will have a developable area of 4.5 lakh sq ft with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 300 crore, it added.

The project will include 25 per cent senior living spaces and 75 per cent luxury apartments.

Brigade Group Managing Director Pavitra Shankar said, "This land deal is a significant milestone in our efforts to expand our footprint in Mysuru." Established in 1986, Brigade has developed many housing, office, retail and hotel projects across south India.