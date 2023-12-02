Brigade to develop 14-acre housing project in Bengaluru with Rs 2,000 cr revenue potential

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Realty firm Brigade Enterprises will develop a new residential project in Bengaluru, comprising 1,275 units, and expects to earn a revenue of around Rs 2,000 crore.

In a statement, Brigade on Saturday said it has launched a housing project -- Brigade Sanctuary, spread across 14 acres on the Whitefield-Sarjapur Road.

The project is a joint development, comprising 1,275 units, and has a gross revenue potential of Rs 2,000 crore, the company said.

The total development area will be around 2 million square feet.

Brigade Group MD Pavitra Shankar said, "There has been a notable surge in demand for premium residences in Bengaluru. The appeal of homes and community living has risen significantly, especially among millennials".

Brigade Group is committed to retaining over 500 trees within the project, preserving the natural beauty of the landscape.

Instituted in 1986, Brigade has developed many projects in cities across South India, namely – Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi. It is engaged in developments across residential, commercial, retail, hospitality and education segments.

Since its inception, Brigade has completed over 275 buildings, totalling over 80 million square feet of developed space across a diverse real estate portfolio. PTI MJH BAL BAL