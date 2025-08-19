Brightcom Group ropes in defence scientist Dr. Prahlada Ramarao as Advisor to CMD

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Global technology company Brightcom Group on Tuesday said it has appointed Dr. Prahlada Ramarao, widely regarded as the Father of the Akash Missile, as Advisor to its Chairman and Managing Director M Suresh Kumar Reddy.

Dr. Ramarao, a veteran of India’s missile development programmes, served as Distinguished Scientist & Chief Controller (R&D) at DRDO and played a pivotal role in the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme.

Dr. Ramarao contributed to key projects including Akash, BrahMos, Prithvi, Agni, and Nag missiles. He also headed the Defence Research and Development Laboratory and was Vice Chancellor of the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology.

Awarded the Padma Shri in 2015, Dr. Ramarao currently serves as CIO of Hylenr Technologies, President of the IISc Alumni Association, and Managing Trustee of the Trust for Advancement of Aerodynamics in India, according to a company statement.

"Brightcom’s strengths in data, digital infrastructure, and advanced technologies can be harnessed to effectively support national security objectives. I look forward to guiding the Group in advancing innovative solutions that will further strengthen India’s Defence capabilities," Dr. Ramarao said in the statement.

Brightcom Group has recently announced the launch of Brightcom Defence, a new division dedicated to next-generation aerospace intelligence and autonomous aerial defence software.

The division will focus on capabilities such as AI-powered UAV flight systems, real-time threat detection, coordinated drone swarm operations, aerial platform cybersecurity, and high-fidelity mission simulation engines.

Brightcom CMD M Suresh Kumar Reddy said, "His extraordinary contributions to India’s Defence programmes and his stature as one of the nation’s most distinguished scientists bring unparalleled credibility, wisdom, and vision to Brightcom Defence. Beyond his scientific achievements, his leadership and his ability to inspire generations of technologists will serve as a guiding light for us. His mentorship will be invaluable as we chart our course forward." Dr. Ramarao’s mentorship will provide a strong impetus to Brightcom Defence as it seeks to contribute more directly to India’s national security objectives, Reddy further commented. PTI KKS 1.0.0 MR