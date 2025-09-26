Brightcom Grp signs pact with US-based CQT Weapon Systems to develop defence tech

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Tech firm Brightcom Group on Friday said it has inked a strategic initial pact with US-based defence manufacturer CQT Weapon Systems to co-develop defence technology.

Concurrently, the tech firm's defence vertical, Brightcom Defence, is unveiling its portfolio of indigenously developed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and the Maestro OS, an AI-powered defence operating system, a company statement said.

Brightcom Group Ltd on Friday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CQT Weapon Systems, a renowned defence manufacturer based in Michigan, US, according to the statement.

This strategic MoU marks a significant advancement for Brightcom’s established defence vertical, it added.

The agreement lays the groundwork for the two companies to collaborate on the joint development of advanced tactical hardware and AI-enabled systems, combining Brightcom's expertise in artificial intelligence and software with CQT's proven defence manufacturing capabilities.

The Board of Directors of Brightcom Group Limited, at its meeting held on Thursday, reviewed the progress of this partnership and the broader defence division.

Recognising the material importance of this strategic direction, the Board resolved to seek subsequent approval from the company's shareholders.

As a result, the annual general meeting (AGM), scheduled for September 28, 2025, has been postponed to present these matters for shareholder consideration.

A revised date for the AGM will be announced in due course, it stated.

The unveiled UAV portfolio includes the Raven, a long-endurance platform for strategic ISR; the Helix Series of high-speed mini-UAVs; the Thunderbolt tactical strike drone-bomber; and the Tiburon and Mini Tiburon fixed-wing UAVs for reconnaissance.

These systems are integrated and orchestrated by the Maestro OS platform.

This strategic initiative is well-timed to address a rapidly expanding global market. The AI in the defence technology sector is projected to grow significantly, with the AI and analytics in the military market alone expected to reach USD 35.78 billion by 2034.

This growth is further bolstered by India's increased defence budget and a strategic push for indigenisation, creating substantial demand for advanced, homegrown solutions like AI-enabled UAVs and command systems. PTI KKS 1.0.0 BAL BAL