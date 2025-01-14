BrightNight commissions Ist phase of 115 MW hybrid renewable project in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Renewable power producer BrightNight on Tuesday said it has commissioned the first phase of its 115 MW hybrid renewable power project in Maharashtra.

BrightNight has achieved its first energy delivery into the Indian power grid, furthering its mission to decarbonise energy globally, a company statement said.

BrightNight announced the commissioning of the first phase of Optima Maharashtra, its inaugural 115 MW hybrid renewable power project in India. This project is one of the first co-located wind-solar projects in Maharashtra, according to the statement.

Strategically located in Dharashiv, Southern Maharashtra, and spanning about 14,000 acres, Optima Maharashtra integrates advanced wind and solar technologies, powered by BrightNight’s proprietary AI-enabled PowerAlpha platform, which ensures maximum power output with the lowest environmental footprint.

Optima Maharashtra will play a crucial role in helping the State achieve its goal of sourcing 40 per cent of its energy from renewables by 2030.

It will generate enough dispatchable clean energy to power about 230,000 homes annually while preventing about 225,000 tonnes of carbon emissions.

“This milestone project marks the official launch of BrightNight’s operations in the Asia Pacific region as we focus on building a cleaner, more sustainable future,” said Martin Hermann, CEO, BrightNight.

"This project is the first of many from BrightNight India and sets a blueprint for future developments that will drive faster and deeper decarbonisation,” said Naveen Khandelwal, CEO, BrightNight India.

BrightNight is the first global renewable integrated power company designed to provide utility and commercial and industrial customers with clean, dispatchable renewable power solutions.

BrightNight works with customers across the US and Asia Pacific to design, develop, and operate safe, reliable, large-scale renewable power projects optimised to better manage the intermittent nature of renewable energy. PTI KKS DR