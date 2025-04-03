BrightNight India appoints Kapil Kasotia as COO

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) BrightNight India on Thursday said it has appointed Kapil Kasotia as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

In this role, Kapil will refine operational strategy, fast-track project execution, and enhance process efficiency, the renewable integrated power firm said in a statement.

His leadership comes at a pivotal time, as BrightNight expands its renewable energy footprint across India, it said.

Kasotia has over two decades of leadership experience in the renewable energy and infrastructure sectors.

He has previously held leadership roles at Sembcorp, Vena Energy, and Amp Energy. PTI ABI ABI SHW SHW