BrightNight plans Rs 15k cr investment in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Renewable energy firm BrightNight on Tuesday said it plans to infuse Rs 15,000 crore in Rajasthan to develop RE capacity.

Advertisment

The company has signed an agreement with the Rajasthan government to boost the state's renewable energy capacity, according to a statement.

"BrightNight signs Rs 15,000 crore pact with the Rajasthan government for renewable energy advancement," the company said in a statement.

BrightNight plans to add more than 2 GW of hybrid renewable power capacity in Rajasthan, enough to power approximately four million homes while preventing nearly 100 million tonnes of carbon emissions during its entire lifetime.

Advertisment

The investment will also generate nearly 5,000 jobs and reduce energy costs for local industries by developing scalable, reliable co-located wind and solar hybrid projects.

The construction on the first 600 megawatts of dispatchable renewable power is set to begin in January 2025, it said. PTI ABI ABI SHW