Brijendra Pratap Singh takes charge as NALCO CMD

Bhubaneswar, Jan 8 (PTI) Brijendra Pratap Singh on Wednesday took charge as the chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) of National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) at its corporate office here.

Advertisment

Prior to joining NALCO, Singh was director-in-charge of Burnpur and Durgapur Steel Plant and a member on the board of SAIL, a statement by NALCO said.

With over 35 years of experience in the mines and steel sectors, Singh’s strategic vision and deep industry expertise have been instrumental in advancing SAIL’s modernisation goals, driving the growth and sustainability of India’s steel sector in alignment with the National Steel Policy, the statement added.

Singh is a graduate in mining machinery engineering from IIT Dhanbad (formerly ISM Dhanbad) in 1989 and also holds an MBA degree in marketing. PTI AAM AAM MNB