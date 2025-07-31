Bring OTT communication services under regulatory framework: COAI

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Industry body COAI on Thursday made a strong pitch for over-the-top communication services to be brought under the regulatory framework, saying the segment has vulnerabilities and "largely escape regulatory oversight". In the statement titled 'Strengthening India's digital frontiers', COAI noted that it is crucial for law enforcement agencies to have timely access to communication data.

"The weakest link in the current communications security chain lies in Over-The-Top (OTT) communication services, which provide voice and messaging capabilities similar to traditional telecom networks but largely escape regulatory oversight," SP Kochhar, Director General of COAI, said.

It is pertinent to mention here that WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal are some examples of OTT communication platforms.

COAI - whose members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea - further said that the reported interception of satellite phone signal in tracking down three Pahalgam terrorists recently underscored the effective role of technology in national security.

"The security instructions by the DoT under the aegis of this Act mandate domestic traffic retention, local network infrastructure, and lawful interception capabilities-all essential elements for ensuring national security while maintaining user privacy for satellite communication services.

"Introducing a dedicated OTT authorisation under the Unified License would create consistency across platforms, ensuring fairness, enhancing security, and balancing innovation with the country's security needs," Kochhar said.

Drawing attention to "vulnerabilities", COAI said the "regulatory gap" poses challenges for law enforcement and crime prevention when it comes to OTT communications services.

To address this, it is imperative that OTT communication services be brought under a regulatory framework aligned with the Indian Telecommunications Act, 2023, COAI asserted.