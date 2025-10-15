Bristol Myers Squibb launches heart drug Kopozgo in India

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) on Wednesday announced the launch of Kopozgo (Mavacamten), an oral, selective cardiac myosin inhibitor, in India.

Kopozgo is the first and only oral, selective cardiac myosin inhibitor approved in India for the treatment of adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM), BMS said in a statement.

Mavacamten was approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), with an import license issued on March 6, 2025.

"Kopozgo is now available to patients in India. The approval of Kopozgo in India is based on positive efficacy and safety results from two Phase III clinical trials, EXPLORER-HCM and VALOR-HCM," the statement said.

Sanjay Sharma, General Manager and Managing Director, BMS India, mentioned, "This breakthrough brings hope to individuals and families facing this condition, giving clinicians a novel therapy to address the unmet need in treatment. Bristol Myers Squibb is committed to advancing cardiovascular care for patients in India". PTI MSS BAL BAL