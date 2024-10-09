Britannia Bel Foods opens local cheese manufacturing plant in India

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Homegrown food company Britannia Industries and French dairy major Bel Group on Wednesday announced the inauguration of its Cheese factory in India at an investment of Rs 220 crore.

Britannia Bel Foods, the joint venture between both firms, has opened a new factory in Ranjangaon, near Pune in Maharashtra, which will produce 10,000 tonnes of high-quality Britannia The Laughing Cow cheese products to meet the growing demands of Indian consumers, according to a statement. The facility leverages Britannia’s milk procurement and support programme with over 3,000 local farmers, it added.

"It is integrated within Britannia's state-of-the-art dairy production facility, which produces a comprehensive range of Britannia dairy products, including now Britannia The Laughing Cow Cheese with a full range of products: slices, blocks, spread, diced and cubes," it said.