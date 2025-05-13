Britannia expects demand recovery in current fiscal year

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Britannia Industries is expecting a gradual recovery in demand in the current financial year, Vice Chairman & Managing Director Varun Berry has said.

Berry, in the post-earnings investors' call, said he is "reasonably optimistic" on the demand recovery happening and expects FY26 to be reasonably good.

However, he also cautioned that "it's not going to be a hockey stick... We have seen gradual recovery, and I do think that this trend is going to continue into the next year (FY26) as well".

Britannia, which reported 9 per cent growth in sales to Rs 4,375.57 crore for the March quarter, helped by pricing actions, expects this trend to continue.

He also said the company may go for another set of price increase in the current quarter, depending on inflation. However, it would also be assessed based on how trends evolve during the quarter.

"We are hoping that we will be able to grow revenue and volumes. Obviously, there will be a delta because we have taken a pretty high price increase in the last quarter,” said Berry.

According to Berry, Britannia faced inflation in key raw materials, such as on a year-over-year basis, palm oil was up 54 per cent. Cocoa and milk were high at 83 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively.

"From an outlook perspective, we obviously are very closely monitoring which way the commodity prices move," he said.

In FY25, Britannia had a 7.4x growth from e-commerce channels.

It will continue to expand its play into Quick Commerce, which, like other FMCG makers, is having a faster growth from this hyper-delivery platforms "It’s growing rapidly, and we expect the share of Q-Com in our overall sales to double from 4 per cent to 8 per cent in the next three years,” Berry said.

Britannia will also continue to expand its distribution, which has gone up to 28.7 lakh outlets.